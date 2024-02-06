State's population climbs above 6 million

There were nearly 166,000 more Missourians living in the Show Me State in 2020 than there were in 2010, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state's population, the Census Bureau reported, went from 5,988,927 as measured in the 2010 census count to 6,154,913 as of April 1, 2020, the nation's most recent "Census Day."

The additional 165,986 Missouri residents represented a population increase of 2.8% over the past decade, the state's lowest population percentage growth in more than a century. Between 1990 and 2010, Missouri's population grew by 16.3% (9.3% from 1990 to 2000 and another 7% between 2000 and 2010) and in no 10-year period in more than 100 years did Missouri's population grow less than 3% until the most recent decade.

Although the state's population grew slightly, the increase was not enough to add a ninth member to Missouri's delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Census Bureau is scheduled to release county and municipal census data later this summer, which will be used by state officials to adjust congressional districts to account for any statewide population shifts.

Nearby states

Of the four states within 100 miles of Cape Girardeau — Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee — all but Illinois had population growth between 2010 and 2020. Illinois' population fell by 0.1% in the last decade, from 12,830,632 to 12,812,508, marking the first time in at least a century the state's population has declined. As a result, the number of congressional districts in Illinois will be reduced from 18 to 17.