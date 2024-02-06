State's hospitals report rise in coronavirus patients

For a while, things calmed down.

The number of COVID-19 patients at Saint Francis Medical Center dropped to zero after Southeast Missouri's second surge in the fall.

Now, to the dismay of healthcare professionals, COVID-19 patients have begun to grow in number in hospitals once again.

"We've definitely seen an uptick in hospitalizations," Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System said.

As of Friday, Saint Francis Medical Center had a total of 35 COVID-19 patients. The hospital had 28 patients just the week before, according to Reese.

The situation is similar across most hospitals in Missouri.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen substantially in the state since early November.

Hospitalizations in the state reached a low of 951 patients after last fall's surge.

Now, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, hospitalizations have risen to 3,938. The state had 2,862 inpatients during its previous peak on Dec. 22, 2020.

Reese said hospitals from as far away as Texas have tried to send patients to Saint Francis Medical Center, but the hospital staff are saving beds and resources for local patients.

Saint Francis Medical System has yet to reach its record for the most COVID-19 patients it's housed at a time. During the pandemic's worst, the hospital had 68 COVID-19 patients.

"Omicron is a lot more transmissible, so we're seeing people have mild symptoms like they would with colds, but they're still very contagious," Reese said.