State's high court finds error in resentencing of Advance man

In a 6-1 decision announced Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court has sent back, or remanded, the case of Shawn W. Yount of Advance, Missouri, for resentencing, agreeing with Yount a lower court "plainly erred" in allowing him to be designated "a dangerous offender."

The Stoddard County man was found guilty March 17, 2020, on four counts of second-degree burglary and Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis handed down a cumulative 30-year sentence, enhanced by Yount's designation.

According to information by the Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Yount, now 51, burglarized a Farm Bureau office in Marble Hill, New Salem Baptist Church near Patton and the U.S. post office in Leopold in December 2018 and January 2019.

Yount's trial was moved to Cape Girardeau County on a change of venue.