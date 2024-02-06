State's first mass COVID vaccination clinic is held in Poplar Bluff

Missouri National Guard assists in handling the event in southeast Missouri, nearly 2,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses provided by the state

Even with some hiccups, the first mass vaccination clinic held in the state provided nearly 2,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Friday.

Cars started lining up at 5:45 a.m. outside the former Hydro Adventures water park for the 9 a.m. event, Col. Russel Kohl with the Missouri National Guard said.

This was the first mass vaccination clinic Missouri has held after a directive from Gov. Mike Parson came out 10 days ago and the first the National Guard has aided with.

Kohl said as of 3 p.m., 830 vehicles had gone through the drive-up clinic and over 1,300 vaccines had been administered. There were 48 cars in line when the guard started showing up at 7 a.m., he added.

The Butler County Health Department received an allotment of 1,950 doses to use as part of the clinic.

Kohl said Poplar Bluff was the first of 27 locations around the state to host a mass vaccination clinic in the next three weeks.

As a result, Poplar Bluff served as something of a test run for the guard to see how things went.

According to earlier reports, the traffic was backed up two miles at some points Friday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Poplar Bluff Police Department aided with directing traffic and helping clear up congestion.

"With this being the first in the nation, from my understanding, I think everybody was caught a little off guard as far as preparation," Police Chief Danny Whiteley said. "We've had traffic jammed probably starting at 8:30 a.m. If it wasn't for the state patrol, we would have been in a worse mess than what we were. I certainly want to thank them for responding and, of course, my department. We hadn't been advised that we needed additional people."