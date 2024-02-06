State's coronavirus death toll passes the 1,000 mark

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri reached a grim new milestone in its battle with the coronavirus Tuesday, surpassing 1,000 deaths amid a resurgence of the disease that has seen cases skyrocket in recent weeks.

"That's 1,000 people that lost their lives due to COVID-19," Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday. "I think we all need to remember that."

The state health department raised the death toll by 17, to 1,015, and added more than 500 confirmed cases to the statewide tally, raising it to 21,551 since the pandemic started. The number of confirmed cases has quickly increased since the state reopened for business June 16, swelling by 10.9% in just the last seven days, health officials said.

There are no statewide rules on social distancing currently in place in Missouri. Still, health department director Randall Williams urged people to continue hand-washing and social distancing or wearing masks, especially on July 4.

"Going into this weekend, even if you're outside, we really, really would encourage you to practice social distancing," Williams said.

Despite the worsening situation, the University of Missouri is preparing to welcome back students for on-campus classes this fall. The university said Monday it will require students, faculty and staff to wear masks in classrooms when on-campus classes resume in August, though those plans could change depending on the coronavirus situation.

The university, which moved all classes online in March because of the pandemic, on Monday announced plans for returning to campus but said preparations were also being made to return to remote instruction if public health conditions require it.