Statement: Ruble admitted to police she killed Moss

Scott City murder suspect Mary Ruble allegedly admitted to multiple Scott City police officers she shot and killed Montez Moss on July 24.

A probable-cause statement, authored by Scott City Sgt. Brooks Brockmire and obtained by the Southeast Missourian, describes alleged confessions made as to how and why Ruble pulled the trigger on Moss. Ruble, who has pleaded not guilty, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The document states Moss was shot in the neck, left shoulder and left torso. Three 9 mm casings were recovered from the scene, as well as a weapon described as a black, semi-automatic handgun, which was found on a chair in the living room, according to the report.

Moss was 50 years old. The murder victim's name was redacted from the probable-cause statement, but has been confirmed by the Southeast Missourian as Moss.

"Ruble stated she went to a gas station on Saturday morning and (redacted) began to circle her in the parking lot," Brockmire wrote. "Ruble stated previously she obtained an adult order of protection through the Scott County Circuit court against (redacted). Ruble stated she spoke with (redacted) and advised she would speak with him if he got out of his vehicle. (Redacted) advised Ruble he was fearful she would contact law enforcement if he spoke with her. Ruble stated she agreed to spend the night with (redacted) on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Ruble stated she sent a text message to her boss, pretending to be her daughter, stating she was placed in a mental health facility for an evaluation. Ruble stated (redacted) had not been at the residence throughout the day. Ruble then stated, 'So I told him right when he got home.' I mean, he just pulled up and I walked out the door and I said, 'I have to go to (redacted) house to get my stuff,' that's his ex. He said, 'Okay.' I went to the store, I bought a gun, I bought bullets. I came back here and I, he opened the door and let me in. I had clothes in my hand. He hung them up. I still wasn't gonna shoot him. I still wasn't gonna shoot him, I swear. But he was sitting there and I said, 'can you please move your truck so I can pull my car up.'

"Ruble also stated, 'I went in the bathroom and I used the bathroom and I came back out' and I said, 'are you gonna move your truck?' And he goes, 'When are you gonna realize that you're not the most important (expletive) person?' ... 'And I just got the gun out of my purse and I shot him because he does this to women. It's not just me. And I looked on our computer today and he was already searching for the next person.'"

Later, Ruble interacted with another officer who was assigned to collect the clothing Ruble was wearing as evidence. Ruble made "several spontaneous utterances" during her interactions with the officer, Anna Mitchell. Mitchell said Ruble turned and whispered to her while crying, "I can't believe I shot him." Ruble, according to the report, also told Mitchell, "I'd rather spend the rest of my life in jail than to let him prey on someone else. I'm so sorry I shot him."

Moss' obituary states he worked at Saint Francis as a CNA and was an oncology assistant for more than 27 years. He left behind a 15-year-old daughter. Moss, originally from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was a karate black belt, and the first black person to own and operate a karate school in Poplar Bluff, according to his obituary.