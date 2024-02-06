All sections
NewsJune 10, 2021

State workers' union objects to return to office order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A union representing Missouri state workers is urging Gov. Mike Parson to make accommodations for state workers ordered last month to return to their offices, calling the directive "dangerous." The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Natashia Pickens, president of the Missouri State Workers Union Communications Workers of America Local 6355, wrote to Parson on Wednesday. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A union representing Missouri state workers is urging Gov. Mike Parson to make accommodations for state workers ordered last month to return to their offices, calling the directive "dangerous."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Natashia Pickens, president of the Missouri State Workers Union Communications Workers of America Local 6355, wrote to Parson on Wednesday. The letter says COVID-19 is still "raging" across the state and Parson's office failed to take into account health or child care concerns.

The union asked Parson to consider demands including paid time off to get vaccinated and personal protective equipment for employees, and that the state set up a process so workers with family and child care responsibilities may request a delayed return.

Thirty-one House Democrats signed onto the letter.

Parson in May directed all state employees to return to in-person work after many spent most of the previous 14 months working remotely. He cited declining cases of COVID-19.

State News
