State workers' union objects to return to office order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A union representing Missouri state workers is urging Gov. Mike Parson to make accommodations for state workers ordered last month to return to their offices, calling the directive "dangerous."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Natashia Pickens, president of the Missouri State Workers Union Communications Workers of America Local 6355, wrote to Parson on Wednesday. The letter says COVID-19 is still "raging" across the state and Parson's office failed to take into account health or child care concerns.