NewsMay 23, 2017
State urges safety on Highway 25 during 100 Mile Yard Sale
Southeast Missourian

Residents along Highway 25 again are preparing to open their garages for the annual Memorial Day weekend 100 Mile Yard Sale, and the Missouri Department of Transportation is cautioning motorists to travel safely along the route.

Message boards from MoDOT will be in place along the highway to alert drivers to unusual traffic patterns and to promote safe driving, according to a news release,

The 100 Mile Yard Sale begins in Jackson and runs south to Kennett, Missouri. The event attracts visitors from across the region and several states.

The event begins Thursday and runs through Monday.

