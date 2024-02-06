State urged safety upgrades for site of fatal Amtrak wreck

MENDON, Mo. -- A Missouri Department of Transportation plan released this year cited a need to improve safety at the rail crossing where an Amtrak train and a dump truck collided, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and the truck driver.

The crossing in a rural area near Mendon in western Missouri, about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City, has no lights or other signals to warn of an approaching train.

Amtrak's Southwest Chief was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago on Monday afternoon when it struck the truck and derailed at the crossing. An Amtrak spokeswoman said injured passengers were taken to eight hospitals. At least 60 people were hurt, according to officials at many of those hospitals.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the train was carrying about 207 passengers and crew, but Amtrak said in a statement there were 275 passengers and 12 crew. The disparity could not immediately be resolved.

The collision derailed seven cars, according to the Highway Patrol. The truck was broken into pieces. National Transportation Safety Board investigators were at the scene Tuesday, trying to determine how the accident happened and why the truck was on the tracks. The damaged tracks had been repaired and freight trains were operating.

In January, the Missouri Department of Transportation submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration its "State Freight & Rail Plan.". It included a list of proposed improvements, including the installation of lights and gates, along with roadway improvements.

The project was estimated at $400,000. Typically, the federal government would pay 80% and the county 20%. MoDOT spokeswoman Linda Horn said in an email any project must be worked out in coordination with the track owner, BNSF Railway, and the county "based on very limited funding."

BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent said if the state wants an upgrade, the next step is a site review.

"We would work with all of the parties involved to determine if additional warning devices are needed and then work to get those designed, built and installed," Kent said.

Local residents have complained the overgrowth of brush and the steep incline from the road to the tracks makes it hard to see oncoming trains from either direction. Mike Spencer, who grows corn and soybeans on land surrounding the intersection, said the crossing is especially dangerous for those driving heavy, slow farm equipment.