State unveils new vaccine program

Gov. Mike Parson announced a new COVID-19 vaccine channel Thursday and also signaled a shift in geographic allocations of vaccine doses.

Parson announced a plan to send 15% of the state's weekly vaccine allocation to pharmacies across the state.

"With vaccine supply continuing to increase and more Missourians becoming eligible, we will now begin shipping vaccines to pharmacies in all regions and communities throughout the state," he said. "Local pharmacies are a trusted health care resource for many Missourians, so distributing vaccines to as many pharmacies as we can will help expand accessibility by providing a vast network of capable providers in every community."

More than 150 pharmacies across the state are participating in the program. They will each be allocated 200 vaccine doses per week, according to a news release. In this area, participating pharmacies are:

Bollinger County: Twin City Pharmacy, Marble Hill

Cape Girardeau County: Jones Drug Store, Jackson; Park Pharmacy and John's Pharmacy, Cape Girardeau

Stoddard County; Advance Pharmacy, Advance; Key Drugs at Dexter, Dexter

Scott County: Medical Arts Sikeston, Sikeston; Chaffee Drug Store, Chaffee.

The state's vaccine allocation goes to several vaccinator channels: high throughput health centers, 35%; mass vaccination events, 15%; local public health agencies, 15%; federally qualified health centers, 15%; community/enrolled providers, 5%; pharmacies, 15%.