State tracking coronavirus cases among school-aged people

As COVID-19 cases have risen in the region, officials with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are tracking cases among school-aged children and young adults.

The department’s website (www.dese.mo.gov) includes a searchable database counting virus cases by school district geography.

The numbers provide a snapshot of how many cases have been confirmed within the population of people age 5 to 19, but the cases do not directly correlate to individual school campuses for two reasons: