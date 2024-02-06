State tracking coronavirus cases among school-aged people

As COVID-19 cases have risen in the region, officials with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are tracking cases among school-aged children and young adults.
The department’s website (www.dese.mo.gov) includes a searchable database counting virus cases by school district geography.
The numbers provide a snapshot of how many cases have been confirmed within the population of people age 5 to 19, but the cases do not directly correlate to individual school campuses for two reasons:
Within Cape Girardeau County, the district with the most cases, as one would expect, is the Cape Girardeau School District, with 88 cases. Jackson R-II has reported 60 cases. Three districts — Altenburg 48, Kelso C-7 and Nell Holcomb R-IV — have reported no cases. Seven districts have reported between one and 10 cases. They are Advance R-IV, Bell City R-II, Delta R-V, Leopold R-III, Meadow Heights R-II, Oak Ridge R-VI and Oran R-III.
Scott County has reported 81 cases in the Sikeston R-VI district, 25 cases in new Madrid County R-I, 21 cases in Charleston R-I and 11 cases in Chaffee R-II. All other districts in the county have reported between one and 10 cases.
Reported district cases in other Missouri counties: