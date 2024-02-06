All sections
NewsApril 7, 2021

State to sponsor virus testing in Cape Girardeau in coming months

State-sponsored community COVID-19 testing events will begin at selected locations around the state, with Cape Girardeau among the sites. The events will occur Sundays in Cape Girardeau -- April 25, May 2 and 16 and June 6 and 20 -- from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on these days at Red Show Barn, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Arena Park...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

State-sponsored community COVID-19 testing events will begin at selected locations around the state, with Cape Girardeau among the sites.

The events will occur Sundays in Cape Girardeau -- April 25, May 2 and 16 and June 6 and 20 -- from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on these days at Red Show Barn, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Arena Park.

A release from state officials said no pre-registration or appointment is needed. A government-issued ID is not required, but if available will speed up the onsite registration process. The test is free.

Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, said testing for the virus remains an important part of defeating the disease.

"We remain concerned about variants arising throughout the U.S., so this means prevention measures and widespread testing are that much more crucial to move us beyond COVID-19," he said. "Being aware of a COVID-19 diagnosis gives you the knowledge needed to protect yourself and those around you."

The test used at these events is a PCR test done by an anterior nares swab to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Once tested, individuals will be notified of results no later than 72 hours from the end of the testing event. Additional testing locations may be added as data indicates the need for additional offering of testing opportunities, the release stated. For more information about COVID-19 testing in Missouri, visit www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.

"We learned quickly in the early days of this public health crisis how important testing was to prevent the spread of the virus," Williams added. "The demand for COVID-19 testing has changed throughout the last year, but it is still a vital factor in moving us beyond this virus."

