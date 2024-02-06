All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 30, 2021

State to offer tax breaks to help fix up Capitol, other government buildings

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri taxpayers wanting to help fix up the state Capitol soon will be able to claim a tax break for making donations to the cause. Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Tuesday authorizing up to $10 million of tax credits annually for individuals and entities that make donations to a new fund to make improvements at the Capitol and four nearby old buildings in Jefferson City -- the Supreme Court building, the former federal courthouse, the Governor's Mansion and the headquarters for the Missouri Department of Transportation.. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri taxpayers wanting to help fix up the state Capitol soon will be able to claim a tax break for making donations to the cause.

Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Tuesday authorizing up to $10 million of tax credits annually for individuals and entities that make donations to a new fund to make improvements at the Capitol and four nearby old buildings in Jefferson City -- the Supreme Court building, the former federal courthouse, the Governor's Mansion and the headquarters for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Those who contribute money can get a 50% tax credit while donors of artifacts can get a 30% tax credit.

The state recently completed a five-year $54 million exterior renovation of the century-old Capitol and its monuments. But work still could be done on the interior.

The state budget regularly includes money for maintenance of state buildings. Donations to the new Capitol Complex Fund would go primarily to rehabilitation renovation projects, with a smaller portion set aside for maintenance. The commissioner of administration would decide how to spend the money.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy