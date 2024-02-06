JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri taxpayers wanting to help fix up the state Capitol soon will be able to claim a tax break for making donations to the cause.

Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Tuesday authorizing up to $10 million of tax credits annually for individuals and entities that make donations to a new fund to make improvements at the Capitol and four nearby old buildings in Jefferson City -- the Supreme Court building, the former federal courthouse, the Governor's Mansion and the headquarters for the Missouri Department of Transportation.