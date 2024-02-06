State taking applications for Marble Hill license bureau

Management contract bids for the Marble Hill License Office in Marble Hill, Missouri, are being accepted by the Missouri Office of Administration.
Interested individuals and groups must submit bids by Aug. 3.
A list of bid opportunities and response instructions are at www.missouribuys.mo.gov/bidboard.html.
In fiscal year 2016, more than 1,500 transactions were conducted at the Marble Hill office, generating $5,026 in agent-processing fees.
The Missouri Department of Revenue oversees 177 license offices statewide, each operated by independent agents.
Pertinent address:
Marble Hill, Mo.
