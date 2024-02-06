State Supreme Court weighs publicly funded advocacy ban

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Supreme Court judges on Tuesday heard arguments over whether a ban on publicly funded advocacy is constitutional.

Missouri law prohibits any public funds from being spent to advocate for or against ballot measures, such as spending such money to print flyers in favor of a bonding proposal.

Several Missouri cities sued to try to overturn the law two years ago, arguing it is too vague and limits freedom of speech.

Judge Mary Russell asked Paul Martin, a lawyer for the cities, whether a mayor could still advocate for a ballot issue with an email blast. Martin said it's not clear whether that would be allowed under the law or whether public officials are banned from doing that on work-issued computers.

Martin also criticized the law for targeting public officials who speak out on issues instead of penalizing the expenditure of public funding.