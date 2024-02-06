State Supreme Court to rule on abortion initiative maneuver

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday about whether Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft used an unconstitutional set of laws last year to derail an effort to put the state's new abortion restrictions on a ballot for a public vote.

The court's decision could result in a change to the rules governing how citizens can alter the state Constitution, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The case stems from a ruling in December by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem, who found Ashcroft should have given the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and other groups more time to circulate their proposed ballot initiative.