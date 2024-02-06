JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a law that threatened homeless people with jail time for sleeping on state land.

Judges ruled unanimously to toss the law for violating a section of the Missouri Constitution that prohibits legislation from containing multiple unrelated subjects.

In this case, the sweeping 64-page bill also dealt with city and county governance and banned COVID-19 vaccine requirements for public workers in Missouri.

Judges ruled the law is "invalid in its entirety," Judge Paul Wilson wrote in the court's decision.

The judges' ruling means unhoused people no longer face up to 15 days in jail and a $500 fine after an initial warning for sleeping on state land without permission, and vaccine mandates for public workers now are allowed in Missouri.

The law, enacted in 2022, also had prohibited state funding from being used for permanent housing for homeless people, instead directing it toward temporary shelters and assistance with substance use and mental health treatment.

In an amicus brief, advocates for homeless people argued that lawmakers "blamed mental health and substance abuse for causing homelessness, but ignored that the real problem is affordable housing and offered no real mental-health or substance-abuse solutions in the bill."

"And in the process, they tried to justify criminalizing homelessness as a method of improving outcomes for homeless individuals," attorneys for organizations including the National Coalition for the Homeless wrote.