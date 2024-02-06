State Supreme Court rejects legal challenge to Cape nuisance law

The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to hear a local lawyer's legal challenge to Cape Girardeau's nuisance law.

The lawyer, Richard Kuntze, said Wednesday the court's decision likely brings an end to his three-year battle with city hall.

Stephen Southard, the lawyer representing the city, said the court case has shown the city ordinance is legal. Other cities, he said, have similar ordinances.

But Southard said he is not aware of a legal challenge exactly like this one.

The legal dispute arose after Kuntze was charged with creating a public nuisance for keeping an inoperable Jeep with an expired vehicle registration on his property.

Kuntze said he has owned the Jeep for about 30 years.

"It needs a little body work," he said.

In 2014, he contested the city charge that alleged his Jeep was a public nuisance.

He was found guilty of violating the city's nuisance law after a trial in circuit court in 2015. He appealed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, which in November upheld the trial court ruling.

On Dec. 30, Kuntze petitioned the Missouri Supreme Court to consider his case.

In asking the state's highest court to intervene, Kuntze wrote the result of the appeals court ruling is "the ownership or possession of an unlicensed vehicle, wherever situated in Cape Girardeau, is unlawful."

Kuntze said he knew it was unlikely the high court would take up his case.

"It is probably over," he said of his court battle.

As a result, he said he is faced with paying the $200 fine, plus $31.50 in court costs.

But Kuntze said he still believes the city ordinance is unconstitutional.

"It wasn't about the money," he said.

He contended under the nuisance law, a resident could be cited for having an inoperable vehicle in his or her garage.