Cape Girardeau city and county governments and the city of Jackson experienced a shortfall in sales-tax revenue in recent months officials blame on Missouri Department of Revenue software issues.

But city and county officials said they recently received supplemental payments from the state that appear designed to address the issue and provide added tax dollars owed to the local governments.

Cape Girardeau city finance director John Richbourg said August, September and October payments from the Department of Revenue were 7.3 percent lower, or more than $190,000 less, than the same period a year ago.

Richbourg estimated Tuesday the first quarter’s revenue was “understated” by at least $300,000 because of a delay in sales-tax distributions from the state.

In a recent memorandum to the city council, Richbourg wrote the lower payments resulted from problems the Revenue Department had with “conversion of their sales tax reporting software.”

But the state agency recently provided a supplemental payment of more than $244,000 to the city, which appears to have addressed much, if not all, of the shortfall in general sales-tax revenue.

The city received more than $10.39 million in general sales-tax revenue this calendar year, up slightly from a year ago, city financial records show.

But for the current fiscal year, which began July 1, sales-tax revenue is up 3.13 percent, according to city records.

Revenue from the city’s other sales taxes mirror the percentage rise in general sales-tax revenue, Richbourg said.

Richbourg said he spoke recently with Department of Revenue officials who indicated they planned to “get caught up by next week” with supplemental payments to Missouri’s local governments.

Cape Girardeau County government also received smaller payments this fall than projected, county Treasurer Roger Hudson said.