NewsAugust 3, 2022

State senator to take part in education forum at SEMO

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (Dist. 27) will take part in a public forum on childhood literacy at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Thompson Rehder will appear alongside fellow senators to discuss "the importance of reading competency and seek input on potential legislative solutions," according to a news release from the senator's office...

Nathan English
Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (Dist. 27) will take part in a public forum on childhood literacy at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

Thompson Rehder will appear alongside fellow senators to discuss "the importance of reading competency and seek input on potential legislative solutions," according to a news release from the senator's office.

The forum is part of a campaign led by the 11 women serving in the Missouri Senate, according to the release.

"As someone who struggled with dyslexia as a child, I understood at an early age the importance of reading," Thompson Rehder said. "The ability to read at an appropriate level can help a child rise to their potential, or stifle their potential if they're not able to read at grade level."

Parents, educators and others in the community are encouraged to attend.

