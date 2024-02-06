State senator to take part in education forum at SEMO

The forum is part of a campaign led by the 11 women serving in the Missouri Senate, according to the release.

"As someone who struggled with dyslexia as a child, I understood at an early age the importance of reading," Thompson Rehder said. "The ability to read at an appropriate level can help a child rise to their potential, or stifle their potential if they're not able to read at grade level."

Parents, educators and others in the community are encouraged to attend.