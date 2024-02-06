State senator from Sullivan announces bid for U.S. Senate

SULLIVAN, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri state senator is joining the long list of Republicans running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

The Springfield News- Leader reported Dave Schatz, who is from Sullivan and is president pro tem of the state Senate, made the announcement Tuesday.

"I'm not the fanciest guy in the race," Schatz, 57, said in an online ad. "I'm definitely not the slickest. But if you're looking for a U.S. senator who will get the job done, I'm your guy."