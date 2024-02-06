State Senate redistricting plan released, Rehder's district changed

The state's Judicial Redistricting Commission (JRC), made up of six appellate court judges, came out Monday with a tentative plan to redraw the state's 34 Senate districts, including District 27, held by state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City.

Holly Thompson Rehder

The new map is a result of population changes within the Show Me State in the past decade, as reflected in the 2020 U.S. census.

District 27 is currently made up of six counties: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Scott and Wayne.

Under the redrawn map, which will be filed with Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft's office today, the new district will comprise seven counties.