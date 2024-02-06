State Senate redistricting plan released, Rehder's district changed

The state's Judicial Redistricting Commission (JRC), made up of six appellate court judges, came out Monday with a tentative plan to redraw the state's 34 Senate districts, including District 27, held by state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City.
The new map is a result of population changes within the Show Me State in the past decade, as reflected in the 2020 U.S. census.
District 27 is currently made up of six counties: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Scott and Wayne.
Under the redrawn map, which will be filed with Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft's office today, the new district will comprise seven counties.
"My first reaction is sadness as it looks like I will lose Wayne from my district," said Rehder, elected in 2020 to the General Assembly's upper chamber after eight years in the state House. "I look forward to meeting and learning about Iron and Reynolds counties," the GOP lawmaker added in a text message to the Southeast Missourian.
The new District 27 compromises Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, Reynolds and Scott counties.
"The Judicial Redistricting Commission deeply appreciates the input provided by citizens during our public hearing and through the website," said Judge Cynthia L. Martin, commission chairwoman. "Input was thoughtfully considered, subject to the requirements of the Missouri Constitution."
Among the six JRC members is Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Michael Gardner, who previously served as a judge for the 32nd Circuit Court, representing Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties, from 2014 to 2020.
The new state Senate map may be viewed at www.oa.mo.gov/budget-planning/redistricting-office.
