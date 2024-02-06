State Senate OK's photo ID requirement for voting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Republican-led Missouri state Senate on Monday voted 23-11 to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.

The measure now heads back to the GOP-led House to review Senate changes. The deadline to pass legislation is Friday.

The bill would allow voters without valid identification to cast provisional ballots, which wouldn't be counted unless those voters return the same day with proper IDs or election authorities verify their signatures.

Valid forms of ID under the bill include nonexpired driver's licenses, nondriver's licenses, and other government-issued photo IDs.