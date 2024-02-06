State Senate eyes bills to block abortion facility funds

Amid a struggle in the Missouri Senate over ballot initiative reform lies another controversial bill regarding the use of public funds for abortion facilities.

Senate Bills 1168 and 810 would block government funding to abortion clinics or their affiliates -- namely Planned Parenthood -- as well as allow taxpayers and the state attorney general to take legal action to enforce these rules. In addition, the legislation would modify existing language regarding MO HealthNet services to ensure providers are qualified, allow contracts with providers involved in specific offenses, including discrimination or support for eugenics, to be terminated and prohibit reimbursement to abortion facilities.

Senate Republicans attempted to block funding to Planned Parenthood by leaving the organization out of the budget in 2018 and 2022. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood for the initial attempt in 2020, and, on Wednesday, ruled the practice unconstitutional for the second time.

"Up until just a few years ago, we were able to zero out Planned Parenthood in the budget," District 27 Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder said. "In the budget, we just didn't fund them because, as a state, we're not going to fund Planned Parenthood aborting babies. They took that to court, and the courts came back saying, 'You can't legislate through the budget.'"

Thompson Rehder cited a video produced by Project Veritas as a reason to continue to defund Planned Parenthood. The video shows a Planned Parenthood employee claiming the organization helps transport minors across state lines to receive abortions without their parents' knowledge, since they are illegal to obtain in Missouri except in cases of medical emergencies.

"Today, you can't get abortions in Missouri. No taxpayer dollars are going toward abortions," Thompson Rehder said. "However, we want to take that a step further. Planned Parenthood, No. 1, they are doing abortions in other states. Project Veritas, most recently, went to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kansas City and revealed that you can bring someone in, not even have to prove that you're their parent or whatever and they were offering to help transport this person across state lines to get their abortion.

"What we're trying to do with that bill is legislate -- as the court said, we couldn't do so through the budget so we would have to legislate -- and put it in statute. But we are not funding any facility that does abortion and the prime reason is this Project Veritas video showing that you might not be doing abortions in the State of Missouri, but you're absolutely fine with taking a Missourian somewhere else to get it."

Project Veritas is a not-for-profit organization that, according to its website, exposes "corruption in government, media, big tech, politics, education and beyond through undercover video," although its journalistic integrity has been scrutinized over the years.

As legislators debated the bill earlier this week, Democratic Sen. Tracy McCreery attempted to add a provision that would make an exemption to this rule if a pregnancy was caused by rape or incest. The provision was struck down by a vote of 22-10.