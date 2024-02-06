State Sen. Wayne Wallingford pushes to ban drivers from texting

With cellphone-related crashes on the rise, a Cape Girardeau lawmaker wants to ban motorists from texting while driving in Missouri.

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, calls it a safety issue, citing data on traffic crashes.

He has introduced legislation to impose such a ban and is optimistic it will pass when lawmakers get back to work after this week’s spring break.

The bill was heard earlier this session by the Senate transportation committee.

“No one testified against it,” he said.

Representatives from the transportation, insurance and medical fields testified in support of the bill. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) backs the bill, Wallingford said.

Missouri has seen the number of cellphone-related traffic crashes increase by 35 percent since 2014, according to MoDOT.

Cellphone use is “one of the fastest-growing causes of fatal crashes in Missouri, and like most other contributing factors, it’s completely preventable,” The Associated Press quoted Jon Nelson, a highway safety assistant for the Missouri Department of Transportation, as saying.

“When it comes to cellphones, nobody wants to be on the road with a driver constantly using their phone, but so many people find it acceptable to do themselves,” Nelson said. “We can do better.”

Under Wallingford’s bill, all motorists who text and drive could face a $50 fine, which would be doubled for those caught texting and driving in a school or work zone.

Current Missouri law only prohibits drivers younger than 21 from texting and driving as well as all commercial, motor vehicle drivers.

But Wallingford said texting and driving is unsafe at any age.