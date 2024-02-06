State Sen. Wallingford holds key chairmanship in tax reform effort

A Cape Girardeau state senator said he will play a pivotal role in any tax-reform effort in the Legislature this year.

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford chairs the powerful Ways and Means Committee.

In that role, Wallingford said he can decide which bills to hear or vote on in committee.

ï¿½A lot of people say, ï¿½Wayne, you chair the most powerful committee in the Senate.ï¿½ I like to say I chair probably the most influential committee in the Senate,ï¿½ the Republican senator said.

The Ways and Means Committee deals with taxes and fiscal issues.

Wallingford also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. As a result, Wallingford said he is in a ï¿½unique positionï¿½ when it comes to crafting the new state budget.

ï¿½That really puts my fingerprint on a lot of things that are going to happen across the state when it comes to our $27-plus-billion budget and the things that we can fund and the things that we will have to put aside for a while,ï¿½ he said.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has called for tax cuts for businesses and individuals.

ï¿½Iï¿½ve got my marching orders and I am going to make it happen,ï¿½ Wallingford said.