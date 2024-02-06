State Sen. Thompson Rehder proposes bridge honor for Welge

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder has introduced legislation to name the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge after late businessman Don Welge, president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., who died in April 2020.

Chester Bridge, built originally in the early 1940s and due for complete replacement in 2026, connects Perryville, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois.

The 102nd Missouri General Assembly convened Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Jefferson City with many bills pre-filed in advance, including Thompson Rehder's "Don Welge Memorial Bridge" legislation.

Under Welge's leadership, Gilster-Mary Lee grew to 14 plants in four states, including two facilities in Perryville: a 125,000-square-foot baking mix plant and a 185,000-square-foot cereal plant.

Welge, who succumbed to COVID-19, was said to be a passionate advocate for the new Chester Bridge project and urged the Army Corps of Engineers to accelerate the timetable for its construction.

