NewsJanuary 5, 2023

State Sen. Thompson Rehder proposes bridge honor for Welge

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder has introduced legislation to name the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge after late businessman Don Welge, president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., who died in April 2020. Chester Bridge, built originally in the early 1940s and due for complete replacement in 2026, connects Perryville, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Don Welge was president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., headquartered in Chester, Illinois, and with facilities in Perry County, Missouri. Welge died in April 2020. State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City, District 27, has proposed a bill in the state Senate naming the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge in Welge's memory.
Don Welge was president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., headquartered in Chester, Illinois, and with facilities in Perry County, Missouri. Welge died in April 2020. State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City, District 27, has proposed a bill in the state Senate naming the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge in Welge's memory.

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder has introduced legislation to name the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge after late businessman Don Welge, president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., who died in April 2020.

Chester Bridge, built originally in the early 1940s and due for complete replacement in 2026, connects Perryville, Missouri, to Chester, Illinois.

The 102nd Missouri General Assembly convened Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Jefferson City with many bills pre-filed in advance, including Thompson Rehder's "Don Welge Memorial Bridge" legislation.

Under Welge's leadership, Gilster-Mary Lee grew to 14 plants in four states, including two facilities in Perryville: a 125,000-square-foot baking mix plant and a 185,000-square-foot cereal plant.

Welge, who succumbed to COVID-19, was said to be a passionate advocate for the new Chester Bridge project and urged the Army Corps of Engineers to accelerate the timetable for its construction.

World War II-era Chester Bridge connects Perryville, Missouri, with Chester, Illinois, and is due for replacement by 2026.
World War II-era Chester Bridge connects Perryville, Missouri, with Chester, Illinois, and is due for replacement by 2026.
World War II-era Chester Bridge connects Perryville, Missouri, with Chester, Illinois, and is due for replacement by 2026.
World War II-era Chester Bridge connects Perryville, Missouri, with Chester, Illinois, and is due for replacement by 2026.Southeast Missourian file
Bridge status

Chester Bridge, a truss span in use for 80 years, has two 11-foot lanes and carries 7,000 vehicles per day, connecting Perryville and Chester along Highway 51 without use of a ferry.

Over the course of eight decades, the Chester Bridge has become less functional for modern vehicles and although safe for travel, the aging structure is considered to be in poor condition.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved an amendment to the FY2022-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program to fund the Chester Bridge Replacement Project during its meeting Sept. 9, 2021.

In addition, MHTC approved the Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast District's proposal to complete the bridge using the design-build project delivery method.

MoDOT expects to choose a general contractor for the project no later than March.

For more information about the Chester Bridge design-build project, the public may visit the project website at modot.org/chesterbridge.

