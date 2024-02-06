State sees big increases in coronavirus cases

KANSAS CITY -- Confirmed coronavirus cases are on the rise in Missouri, with triple-digit increases for three straight days in the Kansas City metropolitan areas, according to state health department data.

The 290 new cases reported Thursday amount to the biggest single-day increase in Missouri since May 4, and the average number of new cases has been steadily increasing during the past three weeks, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The number of new cases had been dropping since May 7, with a low of 135 on May 17, before the increase in positive test results resumed.

Missouri's top health official, Dr. Randall Williams, said improved testing capacity of up to 12,000 tests a day might partly account for the increase but that other factors could be involved.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson allowed the state to reopen May 5, with restrictions such as 6-foot social distancing and limits on capacity for many businesses and organizations. The second phase of reopening, which had been scheduled to begin May 31, was pushed back to June 15 due to the resurgence in cases.

Health officials are paying close attention to the Kansas City metropolitan area, which recorded its third straight day of triple-digit increase in cases Thursday.

Williams said health officials will be breaking down the figures in the Kansas City area to see if other factors require more vigilance.