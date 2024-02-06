All sections
NewsJanuary 7, 2019

State school test results to be released Feb. 1

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State education officials said results of tests given to Missouri public school students in April and May will be released Feb. 1.

The Springfield News- Leader reported reading and math scores previously were released to the public as early as August. The tests are intended to give a snapshot of academic achievement at the grade, subject, school, district and state levels.

Deputy education commissioner Stacey Preis said the delay in releasing this year's results was caused by changing to new exams based on new academic standards.

The state assesses student performance through reading and math tests in grades three through eight and the end-of-course exams in high school math, science, English and history classes.

Preis said she hopes the next round of exams in April and May will be made public more quickly.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

