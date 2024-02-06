ST. LOUIS -- Students at a suburban St. Louis school district can continue to take elective Black history courses, school leaders announced Thursday in a reversal of a vote last week by the conservative- led school board to end the classes.

But the Francis Howell School District board must first approve a new curriculum "that is rigorous and largely politically neutral," the board president and superintendent said in a statement Thursday to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"After thorough discussions, we believe there is an appropriate path forward to offer Black History and Black Literature with an updated curriculum standard in the 2024-2025 school year," board president Adam Bertrand and superintendent Kenneth Roumpos said.

The Francis Howell School District board voted 5-2 last week to stop offering Black History and Black Literature courses that had been offered at the district's three high schools since 2021. A little over 100 students took the courses this semester in the predominantly white suburban area of St. Louis.

Last week's decision to drop the courses was met with protests outside the board meeting. Several parents and students chanted, "Let them learn!"

FILE - Francis Howell School Board member Randy Cook, left, listens during the public comment portion of the school board meeting Thursday, July 20, 2023 in O Fallon, Mo. At right is school board member Mark Ponder. The Francis Howell School Board on Thursday, Dec. 21, voted to drop elective Black history and literature courses at the district's high schools. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Activists appear skeptical of the board's plan for revamped curriculum.