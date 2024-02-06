Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (MCRS) reports 100 fatalities on roadways in the state through Feb. 20, a preliminary figure representing a nearly 26.7% year-over-year decline from 2021.

In the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Southeast District, 12 died in the first seven weeks of 2022, all in rural locations, down from 15 a year ago.

Sixty-one percent of 2022's statewide fatalities to-date were not wearing restraints. The MCRS said its figures only show occupants of vehicles containing seat belts.

The 2020-2021 combined roadway death toll in Missouri marked two consecutive years of growing fatality totals after nearly a decade of steady decline.

Drilling down on the statistics, 2021 registered 1,014 deaths, the highest number of fatalities on Missouri's roads in over five years.

Missouri's all-time deadliest year on record is 2005, which witnessed a total of 1,257 fatalities.

"These fatalities are unacceptable, alarming and preventable," said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna.

"There are simple things we can all do to make a real impact on our roadways. Wearing your seat belt is your best line of defense in a crash and avoiding distractions can prevent those crashes in the first place. Buckle up, phone down."

Preliminary data show 41% of fatal crashes in 2021 involved speeding or driving too fast for conditions.

Texting

In another MCRS metric, drivers using a cellphone were involved in more than 2,200 crashes in Missouri in 2021, although the organization claimed distracted driving remains widely underreported.