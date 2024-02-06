State reps vote to tell hospitals to guarantee access to patients

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's GOP-led House spent its last day of the session Friday passing language protecting patient visitor access at hospitals after senators hindered work by leaving a day early.

House lawmakers had little left available to do after the Republican-led Senate on Thursday approved new congressional districts then adjourned for the session, cutting off work on all other bills.

"This is a tough place and a tough process," Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said, adding he expected nothing to get done Friday if the Senate stayed in session longer because of lingering frustration over redistricting.

Democrats called the GOP-led Legislature's light action a win.

"Since their policy agenda consists largely of dismantling democracy, banning ideas that frighten them and bullying vulnerable children, Republicans' failure to function actually was huge victory for the people of Missouri," House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade said in a statement.

On Friday, House lawmakers worked on less-controversial bills with bipartisan support.

House members voted overwhelmingly in favor of the regulations on hospital, nursing home, hospice and other long-term care patients. The measure was motivated by visitor bans and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who hasn't weighed in on the proposal, the bill will guarantee hospital and nursing home patients can have at least two designated visitors.

During states of emergency, patients can designate an essential caregiver who could continue to visit them in person.

The legislation still allows hospitals and nursing homes to put rules and restrictions on visitors, including for patients with transmissible infections such as coronavirus.