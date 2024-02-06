All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 7, 2021

State Rep. Sara Walsh and husband contract COVID-19; husband on ventilator

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh said she and her husband, Steve, have contracted the COVID-19 virus and her husband is hospitalized on a ventilator. Walsh, a Republican from Ashland, said Thursday she is home recovering from the virus. She posted on Twitter asking people to pray for her husband, who she said is "very sick."...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh said she and her husband, Steve, have contracted the COVID-19 virus and her husband is hospitalized on a ventilator.

Walsh, a Republican from Ashland, said Thursday she is home recovering from the virus. She posted on Twitter asking people to pray for her husband, who she said is "very sick."

She is currently running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler's 4th congressional seat. Her husband is Hartzler's press secretary.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The couple was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Walsh said she did not get the vaccine because it has not been fully approved the the federal Food and Drug Administration and she was concerned about risk factors, KRCG-TV reported.

She also said she had friends who had negative reactions to the vaccine and she was not concerned about being vaccinated because she had been healthy since the pandemic began.

Walsh was first elected to the state House in 2017 and serves on the influential House Budget Committee and leads a budget subcommittee.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy