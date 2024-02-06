COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh said she and her husband, Steve, have contracted the COVID-19 virus and her husband is hospitalized on a ventilator.

Walsh, a Republican from Ashland, said Thursday she is home recovering from the virus. She posted on Twitter asking people to pray for her husband, who she said is "very sick."

She is currently running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler's 4th congressional seat. Her husband is Hartzler's press secretary.