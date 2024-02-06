For the second time in two years, Republican state Rep. Rick Francis faces an election challenge from Democrat Ronald Pember of Fredericktown, Missouri.

But Pember, who lost in a three-way race with Francis and Constitution Party candidate Victoria ï¿½Toriï¿½ Proffer two years ago, has been in poor health and has not actively campaigned this fall.

Ronald Pember

Francis said he has spoken to Pemberï¿½s wife, who indicated her husband has had serious health issues.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to Pember. A woman who answered the phone said Pember recently had been hospitalized.

She said he was unable to respond to the candidatesï¿½ questionnaire emailed by the Southeast Missourian.

Francis of Perryville, Missouri, is seeking re-election to a second term in House District 145, which covers Bollinger and Madison counties and part of Perry County.

State representatives are paid an annual salary of $35,915, according to the state manual.

The GOP lawmaker outlined his views in emailed responses to the candidatesï¿½ questionnaire.

Francis said the biggest challenges facing Missouri are the lack of broadband access and a shortage of trained workers.

ï¿½Missouri currently ranks 42nd in broadband access. We must improve our woeful internet infrastructure,ï¿½ he said.

ï¿½Rural areas especially are being held back in education, business, modern agriculture and general quality of life,ï¿½ said Francis, who is a farmer and retired educator.