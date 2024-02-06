For the second time in two years, Republican state Rep. Rick Francis faces an election challenge from Democrat Ronald Pember of Fredericktown, Missouri.
But Pember, who lost in a three-way race with Francis and Constitution Party candidate Victoria ï¿½Toriï¿½ Proffer two years ago, has been in poor health and has not actively campaigned this fall.
Francis said he has spoken to Pemberï¿½s wife, who indicated her husband has had serious health issues.
The Southeast Missourian reached out to Pember. A woman who answered the phone said Pember recently had been hospitalized.
She said he was unable to respond to the candidatesï¿½ questionnaire emailed by the Southeast Missourian.
Francis of Perryville, Missouri, is seeking re-election to a second term in House District 145, which covers Bollinger and Madison counties and part of Perry County.
State representatives are paid an annual salary of $35,915, according to the state manual.
The GOP lawmaker outlined his views in emailed responses to the candidatesï¿½ questionnaire.
Francis said the biggest challenges facing Missouri are the lack of broadband access and a shortage of trained workers.
ï¿½Missouri currently ranks 42nd in broadband access. We must improve our woeful internet infrastructure,ï¿½ he said.
ï¿½Rural areas especially are being held back in education, business, modern agriculture and general quality of life,ï¿½ said Francis, who is a farmer and retired educator.
Francis said Gov. Mike Parson has created a new state office to lead the effort to improve broadband access.
The Republican lawmaker also said Missouriï¿½s colleges and high schools need to ï¿½play a new roleï¿½ in training workers for technical fields at a time when employers are unable to find enough quality workers.
Francis favors raising the fuel tax to improve roads and bridges.
But he opposes Amendment 1, the so-called ï¿½Clean Missouriï¿½ measure on the November ballot. Francis said the measure would change the stateï¿½s constitution and make Missouri ï¿½the most gerrymandered state in the nationï¿½ in an attempt to create legislative districts with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats.
Francis said he also opposes all three medical marijuana issues on the November ballot.
ï¿½Marijuana usage remains illegal under federal law,ï¿½ he said.
Francis added drug abuse remains a significant problem in Missouri and nationwide.
ï¿½Increasing the supply of unregulated drugs into our communities could cause further harm,ï¿½ he said.
ï¿½As a teacher, coach and school administrator for 33 years, I did everything I could to keep kids off drugs,ï¿½ Francis said.
ï¿½It is just hard for me to support what could end up being a slippery slope that negatively impacts our society,ï¿½ he said.
