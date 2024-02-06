All sections
NewsOctober 24, 2018

State Rep. Rick Francis faces election challenge from ailing Democratic candidate

For the second time in two years, Republican state Rep. Rick Francis faces an election challenge from Democrat Ronald Pember of Fredericktown, Missouri. But Pember, who lost in a three-way race with Francis and Constitution Party candidate Victoria ï¿½Toriï¿½ Proffer two years ago, has been in poor health and has not actively campaigned this fall...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Rick Francis
Rick Francis

For the second time in two years, Republican state Rep. Rick Francis faces an election challenge from Democrat Ronald Pember of Fredericktown, Missouri.

But Pember, who lost in a three-way race with Francis and Constitution Party candidate Victoria ï¿½Toriï¿½ Proffer two years ago, has been in poor health and has not actively campaigned this fall.

Ronald Pember
Ronald Pember

Francis said he has spoken to Pemberï¿½s wife, who indicated her husband has had serious health issues.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to Pember. A woman who answered the phone said Pember recently had been hospitalized.

She said he was unable to respond to the candidatesï¿½ questionnaire emailed by the Southeast Missourian.

Francis of Perryville, Missouri, is seeking re-election to a second term in House District 145, which covers Bollinger and Madison counties and part of Perry County.

State representatives are paid an annual salary of $35,915, according to the state manual.

The GOP lawmaker outlined his views in emailed responses to the candidatesï¿½ questionnaire.

Francis said the biggest challenges facing Missouri are the lack of broadband access and a shortage of trained workers.

ï¿½Missouri currently ranks 42nd in broadband access. We must improve our woeful internet infrastructure,ï¿½ he said.

ï¿½Rural areas especially are being held back in education, business, modern agriculture and general quality of life,ï¿½ said Francis, who is a farmer and retired educator.

Francis said Gov. Mike Parson has created a new state office to lead the effort to improve broadband access.

The Republican lawmaker also said Missouriï¿½s colleges and high schools need to ï¿½play a new roleï¿½ in training workers for technical fields at a time when employers are unable to find enough quality workers.

Francis favors raising the fuel tax to improve roads and bridges.

But he opposes Amendment 1, the so-called ï¿½Clean Missouriï¿½ measure on the November ballot. Francis said the measure would change the stateï¿½s constitution and make Missouri ï¿½the most gerrymandered state in the nationï¿½ in an attempt to create legislative districts with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats.

Francis said he also opposes all three medical marijuana issues on the November ballot.

ï¿½Marijuana usage remains illegal under federal law,ï¿½ he said.

Francis added drug abuse remains a significant problem in Missouri and nationwide.

ï¿½Increasing the supply of unregulated drugs into our communities could cause further harm,ï¿½ he said.

ï¿½As a teacher, coach and school administrator for 33 years, I did everything I could to keep kids off drugs,ï¿½ Francis said.

ï¿½It is just hard for me to support what could end up being a slippery slope that negatively impacts our society,ï¿½ he said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

