State rep. raises free speech questions in new House bill

Over the last month, conversation erupted again over concern social media organizations censor or suppress content posted on their websites — particularly conservative opinions.

A bill, filed last week in the Missouri House of Representatives by Rep. Hardy Billington, hopes to keep this from happening.

House Bill 932 would allow users of platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to file a civil suit against the platform for alleged restriction, censorship or suppression of content. If the court agrees there was censorship, the company would owe damages to the poster of the content and to “any person who reasonably otherwise would have received the content.”

“This bill would allow citizens to sue social media companies who violate their freedom of expression,” Billington said.

A private business that blocks someone or deletes comments either on the business’ website or social media profiles would not fall under the bill, he explained. The bill applies to “interactive computer services,” which is a platform that meets the criteria under subsection 2 of the bill.

The bill has a way to go before it could be signed into law.

Billington filed it Jan. 27. It does not have any co-sponsors as of Wednesday and has not been sent to a committee.

In order for the House as a whole to hear a bill, it needs to go through and pass at least one committee.

If approved by the House as a whole, the state Senate would also need to pass a similar bill. The two chambers would have to agree on any differences before it is sent to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.

As of Wednesday, the Senate does not have a similar bill filed.