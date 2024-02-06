State Rep. Kathy Swan will play a key role in Gov. Mike Parson’s efforts to push through new workforce-training programs.
Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, chairs the workforce development committee in the Missouri House that will help decide the fate of Parson’s proposed legislation.
“Actually, for me, it sort of connects the dots,” Swan said Monday, noting she has long championed education’s role in economic development.
Under the governor’s restructuring of state government, workforce development now will be anchored in the department of higher education.
As such, decisions will be driven by data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Swan said.
In his first State of the State speech to lawmakers last week, Parson proposed a new $22 million grant program that could cover up to four semesters of tuition and fees for 16,000 adults annually to get degrees in high-needs area such as nursing, information technology and other yet-to-be identified fields.
“What I try to do is remove learning barriers,” said Swan, who is sponsoring the legislation drawn up by the governor’s office.
House Bill 225 would create the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program.
To be eligible for a grant, a student must be at least 25 years old and have a household, adjusted gross income of less than $80,000, Swan said.
Under the bill, the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education must designate eligible programs of study by Jan. 1, 2020. The board would be mandated to review and update the list of eligible training programs annually.
Swan said the grants would allow adults to pursue postsecondary training involving everything from a certificate to a bachelor’s degree.
The Cape Girardeau lawmaker said her committee will hold a hearing on the bill next week, although no vote is expected.
Swan said she has a policy of not having a committee vote the same day a hearing is held on a piece of legislation. She said she wants to give committee members time to study the measure before taking a vote.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.