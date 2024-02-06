State Rep. Kathy Swan will play a key role in Gov. Mike Parson’s efforts to push through new workforce-training programs.

Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, chairs the workforce development committee in the Missouri House that will help decide the fate of Parson’s proposed legislation.

“Actually, for me, it sort of connects the dots,” Swan said Monday, noting she has long championed education’s role in economic development.

Under the governor’s restructuring of state government, workforce development now will be anchored in the department of higher education.

As such, decisions will be driven by data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Swan said.

In his first State of the State speech to lawmakers last week, Parson proposed a new $22 million grant program that could cover up to four semesters of tuition and fees for 16,000 adults annually to get degrees in high-needs area such as nursing, information technology and other yet-to-be identified fields.

“What I try to do is remove learning barriers,” said Swan, who is sponsoring the legislation drawn up by the governor’s office.