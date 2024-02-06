State Rep. Kathy Swan participates in White House Women's Event

State Rep. Kathy Swan participated in the White House Womenï¿½s Event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, which featured prominent women in the Trump administration.

The Cape Girardeau Republican said she was the only Missourian among 24 invited participants, who asked questions of the panelists on stage.

Panel discussions dealt with the economy, jobs, health care, the opioid crisis, education and national security.

Panelists included Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trumpï¿½s daughter who serves as adviser to the president, and Kellyanne Conway, who serves as counselor to the president.