NewsJanuary 19, 2018

State Rep. Kathy Swan participates in White House Women's Event

State Rep. Kathy Swan participated in the White House Women's Event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, which featured prominent women in the Trump administration. The Cape Girardeau Republican said she was the only Missourian among 24 invited participants, who asked questions of the panelists on stage.

Southeast Missourian
Kathy Swan
Kathy Swan

State Rep. Kathy Swan participated in the White House Womenï¿½s Event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, which featured prominent women in the Trump administration.

The Cape Girardeau Republican said she was the only Missourian among 24 invited participants, who asked questions of the panelists on stage.

Panel discussions dealt with the economy, jobs, health care, the opioid crisis, education and national security.

Panelists included Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trumpï¿½s daughter who serves as adviser to the president, and Kellyanne Conway, who serves as counselor to the president.

About 150 people attended the event, held in an auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Swan said.

President Trump made an appearance at the event and vowed his administration plans to address the opioid epidemic and ï¿½hit it hard,ï¿½ Swan said.

The event focused on the message that ï¿½all issues are womenï¿½s issues,ï¿½ she said.

Swan added that ï¿½women have an important voice in the issues that face our country.ï¿½

