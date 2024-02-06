State Rep. Kathy Swan opposes charter-schools expansion bill

State Rep. Kathy Swan opposes legislation allowing for establishment of charter schools in Cape Girardeau and other cities with populations of more than 30,000.

The House’s elementary and secondary education committee recently passed the measure by a vote of 8 to 5.

Swan, who chairs the committee, cast one of the five “no” votes.

Charter schools now are mostly limited to students residing in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

Swan, a Cape Girardeau Republican, said school districts worry they will take a financial hit if the measure were to become law. State funding for school districts is based largely on enrollment.

Under Missouri law, charter schools are independent, public schools that receive per-pupil state aid that otherwise would go to the school districts.

Swan said Friday there also is an accountability issue in regard to charter schools.

Missouri, according to Swan, has a “20-year patchwork” of regulations governing charter schools. Swan said she wants a statewide task force established to study Missouri’s experience with charter schools.

She failed to secure passage of a measure last year to establish such a task force. She did not refile the bill this year, but still feels such a move is warranted.

“I am a big proponent in having people sit down on all sides of the issue,” Swan said.

The lawmaker said she is concerned about “barriers” to education such as poverty, homelessness, single-parent homes and hunger.

“How do we remove learning barriers?” she asked.