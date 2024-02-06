State Rep. Holly Rehder plans run for Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- For the past six years, 148th District state Rep. Holly Rehder said she has sought to serve her constituents while fighting for good policies for all Missourians.
As she begins her final two-year term, she said there is still much she would like to accomplish.
"Everything is on the table right now, but I have filed the necessary paperwork for the Senate," Rehder said. Rehder has filed for the seat currently held by 27th District state Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, who like Rehder, will be term limited out of his office in 2020.
"Legislating is something you definitely get better at it as the years go. And there are so many things that I think we need to continue working on," the Sikeston Republican said, ticking off issues ranging from prevailing-wage reform to the impact of tax credits on the state's budget. "I think there is a lot of work left to do."
At her desk last week on the fourth floor of Missouri's Capitol, Rehder was working on issues she said hopes to see completed this term, particularly a bill she has championed to create a statewide monitoring program for prescription opioids.
Rehder's bill would require pharmacists to log prescriptions into a database, which doctors and other pharmacists could check to see whether patients are visiting multiple physicians or pharmacies to stock up on addictive drugs. Missouri is the only state without such a program.
The measure passed in the House earlier this month. It also has the support of many legislative leaders and Gov. Mike Parson.
According to Rehder, the bill being offered this session has kept many of the conservative points negotiated over the years. These include the information could neither be used to prevent a person from obtaining a firearm nor could it be used for the sole basis of a warrant. Also, it calls for a purge of information after three years.
"I think those are really good and important precautions," said Rehder, adding she has heard there are those still seeking to kill the bill in the Senate by adding amendments. "So I will be working to talk those amendments down because it is incredibly important to have a bill that is workable, and we don't want to pass something just to say we have passed something. If that was the case, we could have taken any of the options several years ago but we need a bill that is a true medical tool for our medical professionals that are prescribing opioids."
Rehder said she remains hopeful this will be the year her bill reaches the governor's desk and becomes law.
"All of the other states have had this for years now and there hasn't been any privacy breaches. There hasn't been any court cases. We haven't had that because these programs are created under HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) law," she said. "So I am very hopeful that they will continue working with us to come out with a good compromise bill we all can be very proud of."
There are other issues she is working on as well.
A member of the special Committee on Litigation Reform, Rehder called her efforts on grandparents rights a spinoff from the opioid epidemic.
She explained there are cases where parents have died as a result of drug use or instances where parents who have abused drugs and lost custody of a child. In some of those cases, the custodial parent denies grandparents the right to see their grandchildren. Current Missouri law describes reasonable visitation for those grandparents as once every 90 days. She is proposing making reasonable visitation for grandparents not to exceed 30 days.
"We are hoping to open up some dialogue to maybe make some more tweaks so we can help ensure these children are not being used as pawns and they get to experience the love and companionship of both sides of their family," she said. "Even if a parent is no longer in the picture, that the (children) still get to know their family, which I think is incredibly important."
Other issues Rehder is concerned with include a work requirement for those receiving food stamps.
"I think that requirements of some type, whether it is education, volunteering or jobs, is very needed to help break the poverty cycle," she said. "That is something that I'm going to continue working on."
While it is not her bill, Rehder explained she is not someone who feels she has to file a bill for every single thing and has no problem with stepping up to help others with legislation. Working with others, whether Democrat or Republican, Rehder said, has enabled her to get to know the needs of other regions of the state, both rural and urban.
Rehder said she is researching a bill to change the rules involving nursing home care for veterans and another bill involving right-to-life issues. In addition, her assignments in the House include serving as chairwoman for economic development and she is a member of the pension committee.
While a record number of women were on the ballot along with Rehder in Missouri in November, she said she would like to see even more elected to serve.
"One of the things that I have read that just floors me is that women generally require being asked to run. I was not this way. I decided I was going to run, talked to my husband about it, he agreed that it was a great idea, then I just started laying the ground work to do it," she said.
"Women need to realize their value. We have 50 percent of the population. We are taking on things that matter. God made men and women different, so we need both at the table. My advice is to decide within yourself through prayer and with your family if it is the right move. Then ask some people who you really value their opinion, and if you feel that you are being led and that is what is in your heart to do, do it," she advised. "Don't wait to be asked to run."
She credits another woman -- former 8th District U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson -- with teaching her much about public service. Rehder worked three years as a campaign staffer for Emerson.
"One of the things she told me is that constituent service was No. 1 with her and to make sure you take care of your constituents no matter what. That is something we have been very strong on," Rehder said.
Also, she added, it is important to be passionate about issues.
"I'm ready to fight at any given time for great policy that affects Missourians. I don't want to be up here just warming a seat. I want to be making true change that really affects people's lives for the better," she said.
Rehder emphasized for the next two years it will be those issues that are her priority, not the next election.
"I make my money at home," said Rehder, who, with her husband, Ray, owns Integrity Communications, a cable telecommunications contracting company. "My favorite title will always be 'Momma,' so if I get sent home, I get sent home. But I want to spend every breathing moment up here working to affect change and not worrying about the next election. I think that is a disservice to our constituents."
But she can't help looking back at her time in Jefferson City and those she has helped.
"It has been an honor being up here," Rehder said. "I never in a million years thought of myself being in state government. So it has been a blessing to be able to serve our community and give back."
