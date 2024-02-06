State Rep. Holly Rehder plans run for Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- For the past six years, 148th District state Rep. Holly Rehder said she has sought to serve her constituents while fighting for good policies for all Missourians.

As she begins her final two-year term, she said there is still much she would like to accomplish.

"Everything is on the table right now, but I have filed the necessary paperwork for the Senate," Rehder said. Rehder has filed for the seat currently held by 27th District state Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, who like Rehder, will be term limited out of his office in 2020.

"Legislating is something you definitely get better at it as the years go. And there are so many things that I think we need to continue working on," the Sikeston Republican said, ticking off issues ranging from prevailing-wage reform to the impact of tax credits on the state's budget. "I think there is a lot of work left to do."

At her desk last week on the fourth floor of Missouri's Capitol, Rehder was working on issues she said hopes to see completed this term, particularly a bill she has championed to create a statewide monitoring program for prescription opioids.

Rehder's bill would require pharmacists to log prescriptions into a database, which doctors and other pharmacists could check to see whether patients are visiting multiple physicians or pharmacies to stock up on addictive drugs. Missouri is the only state without such a program.

The measure passed in the House earlier this month. It also has the support of many legislative leaders and Gov. Mike Parson.

According to Rehder, the bill being offered this session has kept many of the conservative points negotiated over the years. These include the information could neither be used to prevent a person from obtaining a firearm nor could it be used for the sole basis of a warrant. Also, it calls for a purge of information after three years.

"I think those are really good and important precautions," said Rehder, adding she has heard there are those still seeking to kill the bill in the Senate by adding amendments. "So I will be working to talk those amendments down because it is incredibly important to have a bill that is workable, and we don't want to pass something just to say we have passed something. If that was the case, we could have taken any of the options several years ago but we need a bill that is a true medical tool for our medical professionals that are prescribing opioids."

Rehder said she remains hopeful this will be the year her bill reaches the governor's desk and becomes law.

"All of the other states have had this for years now and there hasn't been any privacy breaches. There hasn't been any court cases. We haven't had that because these programs are created under HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) law," she said. "So I am very hopeful that they will continue working with us to come out with a good compromise bill we all can be very proud of."

There are other issues she is working on as well.

A member of the special Committee on Litigation Reform, Rehder called her efforts on grandparents rights a spinoff from the opioid epidemic.

She explained there are cases where parents have died as a result of drug use or instances where parents who have abused drugs and lost custody of a child. In some of those cases, the custodial parent denies grandparents the right to see their grandchildren. Current Missouri law describes reasonable visitation for those grandparents as once every 90 days. She is proposing making reasonable visitation for grandparents not to exceed 30 days.

"We are hoping to open up some dialogue to maybe make some more tweaks so we can help ensure these children are not being used as pawns and they get to experience the love and companionship of both sides of their family," she said. "Even if a parent is no longer in the picture, that the (children) still get to know their family, which I think is incredibly important."