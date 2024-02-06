State Rep. Curtman to seek GOP nomination for auditor

Curtman, of Union, is the second Republican to formally announce a bid to unseat Democrat Nicole Galloway as auditor, along with St. Louis lawyer and former University of Missouri curator David Wasinger.

Curtman is a former Marine, first elected to the House in 2010.

Missouri Democratic Party chairman Stephen Webber said in a statement Galloway’s “independence and dedication to looking out for Missouri taxpayers is unmatched in Republican-controlled Jefferson City.”