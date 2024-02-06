State Rep. Curtman to seek GOP nomination for auditor

ST. LOUIS — Republican state Rep. Paul Curtman will run for Missouri auditor in 2018.
Curtman announced his intention Tuesday in suburban St. Louis. He had earlier considered a run for U.S. Senate before ruling it out after Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley officially announced his candidacy for Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat.
Curtman, of Union, is the second Republican to formally announce a bid to unseat Democrat Nicole Galloway as auditor, along with St. Louis lawyer and former University of Missouri curator David Wasinger.
Curtman is a former Marine, first elected to the House in 2010.
Missouri Democratic Party chairman Stephen Webber said in a statement Galloway’s “independence and dedication to looking out for Missouri taxpayers is unmatched in Republican-controlled Jefferson City.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.