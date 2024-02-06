State Rep. Chris Dinkins announces bid for Missouri Senate

A state representative has announced her candidacy for the District 27 state Senate seat.

Rep. Chris Dinkins, a Republican from Lesterville who represents District 144 in the state House, said "an overwhelming outpouring of support" during an exploratory period prompted her to seek the seat.

“For the last eight months I have traveled county to county, city to city, speaking with voters in their communities and on their doorsteps about the issues important to them and my vision for our state,” she said in a release. “After extensive polling conducted this month showing us in, we know our message has resonated with voters, and I look forward to earning their support and vote over the next several months.”

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder holds the seat now. She is running for lieutenant governor.