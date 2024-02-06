State receives strong public opposition to guns in Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson's administration received strong public pushback over a proposal to allow weapons in the Missouri Capitol.

All 50 comments that came in between mid-November and mid-December said firearms should not be allowed in the Capitol, even if the owners had concealed-carry permits, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"At the present time, visitors are not permitted to bring knives into the Capitol building. Balloons are not allowed either. What is the rationale for allowing firearms, the most deadly weapons of all, on the property?" said one comment among the emails and letters obtained by the newspaper.

The Parson administration unveiled the proposal in November, continuing a divisive debate that began two years ago when then-Gov. Eric Greitens temporarily barred most visitors and employees from bringing concealed weapons into the building. He relented a month later after conservative opposition, including from GOP Rep. Nick Marshall, who erected a sign on his office door offering to lend guns to building visitors.

"The Office of Administration is reviewing the public comments and is working to complete that review," said agency spokeswoman Brittany Ruess.