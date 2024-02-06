State receives first COVID-19 vaccine doses

The first doses of several vaccines to prevent COVID-19 arrived in Missouri on Monday.

“Today is an exciting day for Missouri as we have received the first of many shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “We have been preparing for many months and will soon begin administering vaccines according to our COVID-19 vaccine plan. We appreciate the tireless work of our scientists, health care workers, state and private partners, and everyone who has helped get us to this point. It is truly remarkable how far we’ve come since the start of this pandemic, and we are very encouraged to now have a verifiably safe and effective vaccine.”

The first vaccine doses are of a two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech regimen. The doses are given three weeks apart. The vaccine requires strict cold-storage protocols, and last week, Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, explained the shipping containers for the doses ensure a controlled temperature and monitoring. The state is to receive about 50,000 of the Pfizer doses this week.

State officials have identified 21 sites across Missouri to receive the vaccine doses, which will first go to health care personnel as part of Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan. UPS and FedEx have contracted to deliver the doses directly to the identified sites nationwide.

A second track of vaccinations, involving a Moderna vaccine and distributed through CVS and Walgreens, will also begin within days and focus on residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

On Monday, Williams said state officials have been working with federal authorities on all aspects of getting the vaccine doses to those who need them most.