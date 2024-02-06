All sections
NewsDecember 15, 2020

State receives first COVID-19 vaccine doses

The first doses of several vaccines to prevent COVID-19 arrived in Missouri on Monday. “Today is an exciting day for Missouri as we have received the first of many shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “We have been preparing for many months and will soon begin administering vaccines according to our COVID-19 vaccine plan. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table Monday at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut.
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table Monday at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut.Jessica Hill ~ Associated Press

The first doses of several vaccines to prevent COVID-19 arrived in Missouri on Monday.

“Today is an exciting day for Missouri as we have received the first of many shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “We have been preparing for many months and will soon begin administering vaccines according to our COVID-19 vaccine plan. We appreciate the tireless work of our scientists, health care workers, state and private partners, and everyone who has helped get us to this point. It is truly remarkable how far we’ve come since the start of this pandemic, and we are very encouraged to now have a verifiably safe and effective vaccine.”

The first vaccine doses are of a two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech regimen. The doses are given three weeks apart. The vaccine requires strict cold-storage protocols, and last week, Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, explained the shipping containers for the doses ensure a controlled temperature and monitoring. The state is to receive about 50,000 of the Pfizer doses this week.

State officials have identified 21 sites across Missouri to receive the vaccine doses, which will first go to health care personnel as part of Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan. UPS and FedEx have contracted to deliver the doses directly to the identified sites nationwide.

A second track of vaccinations, involving a Moderna vaccine and distributed through CVS and Walgreens, will also begin within days and focus on residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

On Monday, Williams said state officials have been working with federal authorities on all aspects of getting the vaccine doses to those who need them most.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We are incredibly excited that this day has arrived, and our team spent the weekend working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to incorporate their final recommendations, which were released yesterday morning,” he said. “Their recommendations are very comprehensive and carefully considered and are reflected in the statewide order issued today by DHSS.”

Williams addressed several questions regarding the vaccines:

  • What do I do if I miss the second dose 21 days after the first dose? Patients who do not receive the second vaccination dose at 21 days should still receive that second dose as soon as possible thereafter.
  • Should I get the vaccine if I have already contracted COVID-19? Yes, but for both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, you should defer vaccination until you have met criteria to discontinue isolation.
  • Can I receive the vaccine if I am pregnant? Yes, pregnant females are recommended for the vaccine depending on the individual’s risk of acquisition because of the level of community transmission, personal risk of contracting COVID-19 because of occupation or other activities, risks of COVID-19 to the mother and potential risks to the fetus, efficacy of the vaccine, known side effects of the vaccine and the lack of data about the vaccine during pregnancy. Special counseling and a 15-minute observation period after vaccination, if chosen, is recommended.
  • Should I have a pregnancy test or antibody test prior to receiving the vaccine? Routine testing for pregnancy or antibody tests is not recommended in relation to vaccine use.
  • Can I get this vaccine if I am in quarantine due to an exposure with a positive COVID-19 case? You should delay your vaccination if you have had a known SARS-CoV-2 (virus that causes COVID-19) exposure until your quarantine period has ended, unless residing in a congregate setting (health care/long-term care facility, correctional facility, homeless shelter, etc.).
  • Can I get the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time? There is no information on co-administration of this COVID-19 vaccine with other vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine should be spaced at least 14 days from any other vaccine.
  • Who is not recommended for the Pfizer vaccine? Those younger than 16. An individual who has experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components. For information on vaccine components, refer to the manufacturers’ package insert. Most reported side effects were mild and include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever. Of note, more people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.

Parson said vaccinations do not erase the need for preventive measures to reduce the virus’ spread.

“We are optimistic that this vaccine and future vaccines will provide much needed relief from COVID-19. However, until vaccines are widely available to the public, prevention remains our best weapon against the virus,” Parson continued.

For more information on the state’s vaccine plan, visit www.MOStopsCovid.com.

Local News
