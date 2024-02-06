All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 15, 2021

State projecting revenue to reach record high next year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson and state legislative leaders have agreed on a financial framework for the upcoming budget that assumes state revenue will grow to a record amount. The agreement released Tuesday bumps up the projected revenue for the current fiscal year while also projecting net general revenue will reach a record $11.4 billion in the 2023 fiscal year -- a growth rate of 2.1%...

By DAVID A. LIEB ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson and state legislative leaders have agreed on a financial framework for the upcoming budget that assumes state revenue will grow to a record amount.

The agreement released Tuesday bumps up the projected revenue for the current fiscal year while also projecting net general revenue will reach a record $11.4 billion in the 2023 fiscal year -- a growth rate of 2.1%.

Missouri's budget year runs from July 1 to June 30, meaning the state already is about halfway through its 2022 budget.

Parson is to present a new spending plan to lawmakers when they convene their annual session in January. He already has said he will recommend pay raises for state workers. In addition to deciding how to spend normal state and federal revenue, officials also must determine what to do with nearly $2.7 billion of pandemic relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"With general revenue expected to increase and large amounts of Missourian's federal tax dollars returning to our state, we have a great opportunity and responsibility to make smart, meaningful investments that serve Missourians now and into the future," Parson said in a statement.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith described the agreed upon figures as "a conservative revenue estimate."

A year ago, the Republican governor and legislative leaders had projected the state to receive about $9.8 billion of net general revenue for the 2022 budget year. Tuesday's revision boosts that to nearly $11.2 billion. That technically would be down 0.5% from the 2021 budget year, but the figures for last year were inflated because the 2020 income tax deadline was delayed from April 15 to July 15 as the coronavirus spread across the U.S.

If a portion of Missouri's 2020 tax revenue had not been delayed into the 2021 budget year, the revised 2022 revenue projection would amount to about 7% growth, said Parson's state budget director, Dan Haug.

"The Missouri economy has been performing really well last year and so far this year, and we expect it to continue," Haug said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy