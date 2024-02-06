State projecting revenue to reach record high next year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson and state legislative leaders have agreed on a financial framework for the upcoming budget that assumes state revenue will grow to a record amount.

The agreement released Tuesday bumps up the projected revenue for the current fiscal year while also projecting net general revenue will reach a record $11.4 billion in the 2023 fiscal year -- a growth rate of 2.1%.

Missouri's budget year runs from July 1 to June 30, meaning the state already is about halfway through its 2022 budget.

Parson is to present a new spending plan to lawmakers when they convene their annual session in January. He already has said he will recommend pay raises for state workers. In addition to deciding how to spend normal state and federal revenue, officials also must determine what to do with nearly $2.7 billion of pandemic relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden.