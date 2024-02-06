All sections
September 14, 2019
State police, fire marshal investigate Tamms, Ill., area fire, missing person
Southeast Missourian

Illinois State Police and the office of the state fire marshal are investigating a residential fire near Tamms, Illinois, which also involves a missing person.

The incident occurred Tuesday. State police reported the incident Thursday.

“The fire was set at a residence on McDaniel School Road,” state police said in a news release.

Larry L. McNelly, the sole occupant of the house, had not been located as of Friday afternoon, state trooper Greg Miller said.

Miller said anyone with information on the location of McNelly is asked to contact state police.

