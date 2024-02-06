State parks: Don't use eclipse glasses agency sold

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri State Parks officials on Friday said they can't verify solar eclipse glasses and viewers the agency sold across the state meet safety standards and are warning people not to use them when viewing Monday's eclipse.

Renee Bungart, spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, which oversees Missouri State Parks, said it's unclear how many of the PMS Promo Mart glasses and viewers were sold, but the agency purchased 25,000. Those who bought that type of eclipse eyewear from parks and historic sites can return them for a full refund.

"Missouri State Parks apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, but we want to take all possible steps to make sure everyone can safely view the solar eclipse," Missouri State Parks director Ben Ellis said in a statement.

Bungart said the agency ordered eclipse eyewear last year and received documentation it met certification. She said the current issue stems from an Aug. 8 shipment of PMS Promo Mart glasses and viewers.