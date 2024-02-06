A state plan unveiled Friday would restrict the use of Missouri's historic-preservation tax-credit program, which has been a tool for downtown redevelopment in Cape Girardeau.

Key parts of the plan would require legislative action to implement, according to the committee that drafted the plan.

Cape Girardeau city development director Alex McElroy said preservation tax credits have been a "key tool" for renovating old buildings and revitalizing the downtown.

Limiting the use of such tax credits could affect future downtown development projects, he said.

The historic-preservation program and other tax-credit programs would be reworked under a plan released by Gov. Eric Greitens' Committee on Simple, Fair and Low Taxes.

The committee made four major recommendations:

Convert the historic-preservation and Brownfield redevelopment programs to a new rehabilitation tax-credit program with an annual cap of $50 million as opposed to the current historic-preservation cap of $140 million. The Brownfield program has no cap. Additionally, the incentive would not be available for renovation of private homes and the credits would be capped at a maximum of $2 million per project.

Subject tax-credit programs to the legislative appropriation process. Deny credits if there is not a "positive fiscal return" to the state, the recipient fails to show a technical or financial ability to implement the project or the activity would occur without state incentives.

Convert low-income housing tax credits to a low-interest loan program for affordable housing construction.

Require the Revenue Department director repeal outdated or inapplicable regulations, create a statewide tax advisory committee and present a slate of candidates to the governor for the appointment of a taxpayer advocate. Enact a "General False Claims Act" to rein in waste, fraud and abuse.

The 32-page report, displayed on Missouri's Economic Development and Revenue Department websites, said the state's use of tax credits is "extensive and expanding."

Since adopting the first tax credit in 1973, the use of tax credits has expanded to several dozen programs, accounting for more than $575 million in redemptions in fiscal 2016.

A call for reforms

Proposed reforms would reduce "excessive spending" on tax credits, add transparency and efficiency and increase legislative and executive oversight to prevent waste, fraud and abuse, the Missouri Department of Economic Development said in a news release.

The committee, as part of its work over the past three months, met weekly and held four town-hall meetings across the state, including one in Cape Girardeau.

Joel Walters, the committee's chairman and the director of the revenue department, said in the news release the proposed changes would better "meet the needs of the business community while instilling a higher level of accountability."

Missouri has the largest historic-preservation tax credit (HPTC) program in the nation, the committee said.

The state issued more than $59.5 million in preservation tax credits in fiscal 2016, the report said.

According to the report, proponents touted the program as a powerful tool to recover blighted areas and spark economic development.