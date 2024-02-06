All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 26, 2019
State OKs permits for Rx pot transport
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 21 applications for medical marijuana transportation licenses, including applications from entities in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Organizations approved for medical marijuana transportation are responsible for carrying materials from an originating facility to various destinations, such as medical marijuana dispensaries...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
story image illustation
Associated Press

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 21 applications for medical marijuana transportation licenses, including applications from entities in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Organizations approved for medical marijuana transportation are responsible for carrying materials from an originating facility to various destinations, such as medical marijuana dispensaries.

The approved Cape Girardeau and Jackson applications were listed as 5th Meridian Group Inc., 321 Springwood Lane in Cape Girardeau, and KLN Logistics LLC, 120 Faith Ridge in Jackson.

A third transportation application from Southeast Missouri, from 303 Cannabis LLC in Poplar Bluff, was also approved.

DHSS also denied three applications for various reasons, such as failure to meet minimum qualifications or falling below the minimum score required for approval, during the application scoring process.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the state's guidelines related to the medical marijuana transportation process, all vehicles used to transport medical-grade cannabis cannot be marked in any way to indicate the vehicle's contents. Transport vehicles also must be equipped with lockboxes, video monitoring equipment and GPS tracking technology.

Last week DHSS approved applications for 10 medical marijuana testing facilities throughout the state, but none in Southeast Missouri.

According to a timeline released earlier this month, DHSS is scheduled to release a list of approved medical marijuana cultivation facilities by the end of this week. Additional licenses, including those for manufacturing facilities and dispensaries, are scheduled to be announced in January.

The state has received hundreds of applications for dispensaries and cultivation facilities, including dozens from interested parties in Cape Girardeau County and throughout Southeast Missouri.

More information about the state's medical marijuana program, including lists of approved and denied license applicants, can be found on the DHSS website, health.mo.gov.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy