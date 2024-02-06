State OKs permits for Rx pot transport

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved 21 applications for medical marijuana transportation licenses, including applications from entities in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Organizations approved for medical marijuana transportation are responsible for carrying materials from an originating facility to various destinations, such as medical marijuana dispensaries.

The approved Cape Girardeau and Jackson applications were listed as 5th Meridian Group Inc., 321 Springwood Lane in Cape Girardeau, and KLN Logistics LLC, 120 Faith Ridge in Jackson.

A third transportation application from Southeast Missouri, from 303 Cannabis LLC in Poplar Bluff, was also approved.

DHSS also denied three applications for various reasons, such as failure to meet minimum qualifications or falling below the minimum score required for approval, during the application scoring process.