A trio of Missouri state government officials said in a media availability COVID-19 vaccination plans are evolving to become more efficient and address changing supplies of vaccine doses.

The officials -- Randall Williams, director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services; Robert Knodell, deputy chief of staff for Gov. Mike Parson; and Adam Crumbliss, director of DHSS Division of Community and Public Health -- addressed various virus-related issues in a video presentation.

Williams said Missouri has been receiving 38,025 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine each week and 50,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. He noted a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely become available soon.

The director pointed to data showing between one-fifth and nearly one-third of senior Missourians have received at least one vaccine dose.

Distributing the vaccine for peak efficiency is key, Williams said. He explained 53% of the state's allotment is going to high-throughput centers, such as hospitals, while 23% is going to National Guard teams operating across the state. Health departments and other providers divide the remaining doses.

Knodell said distributing the vaccine doses is only part of the equation, though.

"We are very aggressive in making sure that those shots get into arms as quickly as possible," he said. "It does not further our mission to have vaccines sitting on any shelf anywhere in the state."

Williams and Knodell noted Missouri's virus trendlines -- lowering in virus cases per 100,000 population and rising in percentage of population immunized.