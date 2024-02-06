State officials grilled over report on missing foster kids

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday grilled state officials over a federal investigation finding nearly 1,000 foster children went missing in 2019, and at least one was sex-trafficked.

Federal authorities helped Missouri search for the missing 978 children in 2019. During the search, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general agents raised red flags about how the state handles missing foster kids, prompting the review.

The inspector general report found one of 59 missing children examined as part of the review was sex-trafficked in at least four states while out of state custody.

"It's just disturbing," Republican state Rep. Dottie Bailey of Eureka said of the report. "I don't know where we go from here."

According to the report, Missouri's Social Services Department did not do enough to identify foster children at risk of leaving their foster homes, nor did it take steps to prevent kids from running away, find missing children or check on the children after they were found.

Acting Social Services Director Jennifer Tidball told the House Children and Families Committee on Tuesday there have been varying policies over the years dictating how thoroughly social workers should document their actions. So state workers might have done more to help missing children, she said, but their actions just weren't recorded.

She added the agency doesn't have nuanced reporting on missing children, meaning it's unclear how many of the 978 missing kids from 2019 were staying with friends or family in an unapproved placement, kidnapped by a parent or actually ran away.